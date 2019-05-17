State to seize assets of corruption suspects

The multi-agency team leading the fight against corruption has decided to seize all assets and freeze all accounts of corruption suspects as soon as they are charged in court.

Suspects will be required to prove to the State how they acquired the assets before they are released to them.

Those unable to account for every shilling and all assets will lose them to the State.

The new policy was agreed upon a few months ago and now the Director of Public Prosecutions and the EACC are due to implement it.

On April 2, 2015, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the Attorney General Githu Muigai to amend the EACC act to provide for the DPP and EACC to seize assets of corruption suspects.

At that time he said, “We are also now going to go where it hurts the most. If you have been accused ...(and) you are before the court, the prosecution will have the right to freeze all your assets to ensure that you will not be able to utilise funds that you have gotten from corruption to protect yourself,” Uhuru told business leaders at a Kenya Private Sector Alliance at State House then.

News of implementing the new seizure strategy emerged on the day the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission arrested top officials of the Communication Authority of Kenya over procurement irregularities.