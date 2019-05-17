AWARD FOR INVENTION

Sh100m teacher Tabichi's students win UN award

They were among the ten chosen students to represent the country in the Intel ISEF being held in Phoenix, USA

In Summary

•They came up with an Esssameter device, which is used by the visually impaired and deaf learners to measure length.

•Tabichi teaches Mathematics and Physics at Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School in Nakuru county.

Keriko Mixed Day secondary school in Nakuru is in the limelight again barely two months after their teacher Peter Tabichi won 2019 Global Teacher Prize, May 17,2019
Image: COURTESY

Keriko Mixed Day secondary school in Nakuru is in the limelight again, barely two months after one of its tutors, Peter Tabichi, won Sh100 million in the 2019 Global Teacher Prize.

Two students taught by Tabichi were crowned winners in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Award.

Esther Amimo Anyanzwa and Salome Njeri won a prize of $2,000 (Sh200,000) for developing a device for visually impaired and deaf learners to measure length.

Tabichi's students were among 10 students selected to represent the country in Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, held in Phoenix, US.

They came up with an esssameter device, which is used by the visually impaired and deaf learners to measure length.

Tabichi bagged a Sh100 million global prize after defeating 10 finalists out of 10,000 applicants.

Tabichi teaches mathematics and physics.

Kenyan wins prestigious Sh100m Global Teacher Prize

He gives away 80 per cent of his monthly income to help the poor.
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
17 May 2019 - 12:30

