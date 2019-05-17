Nairobi Hospital board wars end up in court

Leadership wrangles at the Nairobi Hospital on Thursday ended up in court.

High Court judge Mary Kasango issued a temporary order stopping new board members from taking office, pending the determination of a case filed challenging their appointments.

The judge issued an injunction restraining the defendants from assuming the office of the director or interfering with the management and operations of the Nairobi Hospital until May 30, 2019 when the application will be heard.

Kasango directed that the matter be heard by judge Francis Tuiyot in the presence of all parties.

The case was filed by the Kenya Hospital Association, together with former board members John Simba, Coutts Otolo, Allan Gachukia, Sam Ncheeri, Dr Charles Kariuki, Margaret Muigai and Anuja Kapila.

They sued Maxwell Odongo, Dr Chris Bichange, Dr Stephen Ochiel, Dr Wilfred Ndirangu, Zahra Moi and Susan Charr-Hartley.

The former board members were removed after a shareholders meeting.

The meeting was resisted on the grounds that it was convened out of flimsy reasons

“The reason given for the requisition was too general and did not allow members to make an informed decision,” the board said in a statement released on Thursday.

“We would, therefore, like to notify the members of the KHA that the notice is invalid and any meeting held in the vicinity of the hospital under the said notice would be condoning illegality and unlawful practice,” the statement read in part.

(Edited by O. Owino)