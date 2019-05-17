DELAY IN TERMINATION OF CASE

Muthama and Aladwa incitement to violence case

In Summary

Lawyer Khaminwa says the prosecution delayed to drop the criminal charges against his clients, despite having written to the DPP for an out-of-court settlement





Former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama and Makadara MP George Aladwa on Thursday accused the prosecution of delaying to terminate incitement to violence charges against them.

When the case came up for mention before Nairobi senior principal magistrate Martha Mutuku, lawyer John Khaminwa accused the prosecution of delaying to drop the criminal charges against his clients, despite having written to the DPP for an out-of-court settlement.

Muthama is charged alongside activist Japheth Muroko, alias Japhet Thuranira. They are out on 100,000 bail each. Aladwa is separately charged with incitement to violence.

Muthama and Muroko are charged with uttering words in Swahili on September 23,2015, in Uhuru Park, Nairobi,  translated as, "From Friday next week, if teachers will not have been paid nobody will go to work and whoever goes shall be stoned".

Muroko alone faced a charge translated from Swahili to mean, "We are saying, the motion being brought to impeach Uhuru, any MP who votes against it will be lynched."

The case will be mentioned on June 4.

 






by ALPHONCE MUNGAHU
News
17 May 2019 - 00:00

