Moi, 94, registers for Huduma Namba

Former President Daniel arap Moi registers for Huduma Namba at his home in Kabarak Gardens, Nairobi, on Friday, May 17, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

Former President Daniel Arap Moi on Friday registered for Huduma Namba at his  Kabarnet gardens home in Nairobi.

He went through the formalities of the registration exercise in the company of ICT CS Joe Mucheru.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi was also present.

Kenyans have been caught up in the last-minute rush for Huduma Namba, with the deadline being on Saturday.

Kenyans lining up to register for Huduma Namba at GPO in Nairobi's CBD on Friday, May 17, 2019.
Image: ENOS TECHE

Kenyans in the diaspora have until June 20 to register. Mass registration for Kenyans in Diaspora started on May 6 

The government on Monday said it will not extend registration.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i on Monday said 31 million Kenyans had been captured on the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS).

No extension for Huduma Namba registration, says Matiang'i

This week, Huduma Namba registration centres will be open from 6am-6pm.
4 days ago
by RITA DAMARY Senior Correspondent, Nakuru
17 May 2019 - 14:03

