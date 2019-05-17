Moi, 94, registers for Huduma Namba

• He went through the formalities of the registration exercise in the company of ICT CS Joe Mucheru.
Former President Daniel Arap Moi on Friday registered for Huduma Namba at his Kabarnet gardens home in Nairobi.
He went through the formalities of the registration exercise in the company of ICT CS Joe Mucheru.
Baringo Senator Gideon Moi was also present.
Kenyans have been caught up in the last-minute rush for Huduma Namba, with the deadline being on Saturday.
Kenyans in the diaspora have until June 20 to register. Mass registration for Kenyans in Diaspora started on May 6
The government on Monday said it will not extend registration.
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i on Monday said 31 million Kenyans had been captured on the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS).