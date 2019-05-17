Kisii county accountant in court for lying to EACC

A Kisii county staff was charged yesterday for giving wrong information to anti-corruption officials.

Musa Ogaro Osoro, an accountant in the education department, was charged with lying under oath to the commission officials in Nairobi in September 2013.

He was seized by the EACC officials from the South Nyanza regional office in Kisii Wednesday evening as he left his office.

He was arraignment before Chief Magistrate Nathan Lutta.

Commission officials prosecuting the case said the county official had lied to Patrick Owiny, an anti-graft commission detective based in Nairobi that he had been dismissed from the service even as he continued to discharge duties from the county.

He is also accused of giving false information in January 2014 to Kisii County’s Public Service Board secretary Charles Barongo, for purposes of securing a job.

Consequently, he was accused of breaching the leadership and Integrity Act 2012 as set out in the first schedule of the Constitution.

He pleaded not guilty to all the three counts and was released on Sh100,000 bond or Sh50,000 cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on May 30, 2019.