SUMMONED

Khalwale may be kicked out of Ford Kenya

In Summary

• Party disciplinary committee chairperson Ferdinand Wanyonyi says Khalwale’s association with Ruto will not be entertained in the party.

Kakamega senator Bonny Khalwale whom Ford Kenya plans to kick out for not towing the party line.
FACES EXPULSION: Kakamega senator Bonny Khalwale whom Ford Kenya plans to kick out for not towing the party line.
Image: /FILE

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale faces expulsion from Ford Kenya for endorsing Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

Party disciplinary committee chairperson Ferdinand Wanyonyi said Khalwale’s association with Ruto will not be entertained by the party.

Khalwale, the Ford Kenya Vice Chairperson,  will face a disciplinary committee to defend himself in two weeks.

Wanyonyi said if Khalwale fails to defend himself, he risks expulsion, fines and or suspension.

“You are reminded that any explanation given by you will be accorded full consideration prior to any decision being made,” Wanyonyi said.

The former senator has also endorsed Ruto’s activities in Western, despite Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula’s announcement to contest in 2022.

“It is regrettable that to date, you have not responded to the letter under reference, nonetheless, due to your seniority and stature in the party, we have extended the period of requiring you to officially respond to the charges to Tuesday, May 21, 2019,” Wanyonyi said.

“Further, the disciplinary committee has indulged you further and scheduled a meeting to give you a hearing at 9.30am on Thursday May 23, 2019.”

Khalwale is expected to be accompanied by his legal team during the hearing, which will be held at the Ford Kenya Headquarters in Nairobi.

Khalwale wants gag order lifted

KAKAMEGA Senator Bonny Khalwale wants the High Court to lift an order barring him from linking Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero to Mumias Sugar ...
News
3 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
News
17 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    19h ago Corridors of Power

  2. How to thrive in farming without rain or land
    19h ago Big Read

  3. Nigerians arrested for 'eating during Ramadan fast'
    15h ago Africa

  4. Pay we set you free: How cops trap motorists
    1d ago Big Read

  5. Your Thursday Breakfast Briefing
    18h ago Breakfast Briefing

Latest Videos