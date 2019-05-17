Khalwale ditches Ford Kenya for Jubilee

In Summary

• Khalwale faced expulsion from Ford Kenya for endorsing Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

• Khalwale, who had been summoned to appear before the disciplinery committee of Ford-K, said who would not appear.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.
Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.
Image: FILE

Ford Kenya deputy party leader Boni Khalwale has announced he has defected from Ford Kenya to Jubilee party.

Khalwale declared his move on Friday at his homestead, where he hosted Deputy President William Ruto, who received him to the party

Khalwale, who had been summoned to appear before the disciplinery committee of Ford-K, said who would not appear.

Khalwale faced expulsion from Ford Kenya for endorsing Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

Party disciplinary committee chairperson Ferdinand Wanyonyi said Khalwale’s association with Ruto would not be entertained by the party.

Khalwale was to face a disciplinary committee to defend himself on May 23.

Wanyonyi said if Khalwale failed to defend himself, he risked expulsion, fines and or suspension.

The former senator has also endorsed Ruto’s activities in Western, despite Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula’s announcement to contest in 2022.

“It is regrettable that to date, you have not responded to the letter under reference, nonetheless, due to your seniority and stature in the party, we have extended the period of requiring you to officially respond to the charges to Tuesday, May 21, 2019,” Wanyonyi said.

“Further, the disciplinary committee has indulged you further and scheduled a meeting to give you a hearing at 9.30am on Thursday May 23, 2019.”

Khalwale may be kicked out of Ford Kenya

Wanyonyi says Khalwale’s association with Ruto will not be entertained by the party
News
17 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CALISTUS LUCHETU
News
17 May 2019 - 17:21

Most Popular

  1. Corridors of Power
    11h ago Corridors of Power

  2. When not all that glitters is gold
    11h ago Big Read

  3. Somali Islamists now target Kenyan recruits
    7h ago Big Read

  4. Common types of fraud and how to avoid them
    12h ago Big Read

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos