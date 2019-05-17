Khalwale ditches Ford Kenya for Jubilee

Ford Kenya deputy party leader Boni Khalwale has announced he has defected from Ford Kenya to Jubilee party.

Khalwale declared his move on Friday at his homestead, where he hosted Deputy President William Ruto, who received him to the party

Khalwale, who had been summoned to appear before the disciplinery committee of Ford-K, said who would not appear.

Khalwale faced expulsion from Ford Kenya for endorsing Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

Party disciplinary committee chairperson Ferdinand Wanyonyi said Khalwale’s association with Ruto would not be entertained by the party.

Khalwale was to face a disciplinary committee to defend himself on May 23.

Wanyonyi said if Khalwale failed to defend himself, he risked expulsion, fines and or suspension.

The former senator has also endorsed Ruto’s activities in Western, despite Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula’s announcement to contest in 2022.

“It is regrettable that to date, you have not responded to the letter under reference, nonetheless, due to your seniority and stature in the party, we have extended the period of requiring you to officially respond to the charges to Tuesday, May 21, 2019,” Wanyonyi said.

“Further, the disciplinary committee has indulged you further and scheduled a meeting to give you a hearing at 9.30am on Thursday May 23, 2019.”