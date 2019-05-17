Kenya has spent Sh635.3 billion paying debt since last July

In Summary

• Sh1.8 trillion spent by the government since the start of the 2018/19 financial year.

• Counties yet to receive almost Sh100 billion two months to end of the financial year.

National Treasury
National Treasury
Image: FILE

At least Sh635.3 billion of the Sh1.8 trillion spent by the government since July last year has gone to paying public debt.

The latest published accounts by the National Treasury also show that the Kenya Revenue Authority would need to collect Sh500 billion in taxes in two months to meet its target.

The data shows that by April 30, KRA had collected 72 per cent of the target revenue in taxes with two months to the end of the financial year. 

 

The total tax income target for the 2018-19 financial year as per the revised estimates is Sh1.605 trillion. By April 30, according to the statement in Friday's Kenya Gazette, KRA had collected Sh1.160 trillion.

The total revenue by April 30 was Sh1.9o5 trillion, of which Sh388.6 billion was loans borrowed locally and Sh150.2 billion was a commercial loan.

The statement shows that County Governments are yet to receive almost Sh100 billion of their equitable share of revenue, two months to the end of the financial year. Counties had received Sh234.2 billion by the end of April.

Out of the Sh1.6 trillion spent by the national government, Sh739.1 billion spent as recurrent expenditure with Sh215.6 billion going to development.

Fresh Eurobond drives up Kenya's indebtedness

The new Sh210 billion Eurobond raised by Kenya on Wednesday is most expensive of all.
Business
10 hours ago

Kenya borrows Sh210 billion in new Eurobond to pay first one

The new Eurobond stretches further the country’s public debt to at least Sh5.5 trillion.
Business
1 day ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by OLIVER MATHENGE Digital Editor
News
17 May 2019 - 14:28

Most Popular

  1. Corridors of Power
    9h ago Corridors of Power

  2. When not all that glitters is gold
    9h ago Big Read

  3. Common types of fraud and how to avoid them
    10h ago Big Read

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. How to thrive in farming without rain or land
    1d ago Big Read

Latest Videos