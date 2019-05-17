Corrupt people likened to cows that destroy own farms

Siaya Governor Cornell Rasanga has likened the corrupt to cows that destroy their own food.

Government resources belong to everyone and not "a few greedy individuals who have always starved the country through corrupt deals," Rasanga said on Thursday.

“If we steal government resources today for selfish gain where will our grandchildren and the generation to come feed?” he asked.

The governor promised to secure county resources for future generation and "that is why I fully support the war on corruption".

“Our children 50 years to come should be able to go to school without challenges of bursary delay or lack of school fees,” he said.

"Going forward, I am not going to entertain corrupt individuals in this administration to milk the county dry at the expense of development," he said.

The governor spoke during the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission week in Siaya county.

EACC launched an anti-corruption week programme which it hopes to roll out to all the subcounties to educate members of the public on ethics and rally their support for the war on graft.

The launch was marked by the flagging off of a caravan at Agricultural Training Centre in Siaya town.

The programme was officially launched by commission’s vice chair Sophia Lepuchrit.

The commission is also targeting school outreach programmes designed to create awareness of integrity and ethics among the youth to nurture and build good character and behaviour at a tender age.

School management, teachers and students will be advised on the best ways to promote integrity and other values and encouraged to form Integrity Clubs.

Speaking during the launch, Lepuchrit warned that action would be taken against those who contravened the provisions of Chapter 6 of the Constitution and cautioned against misappropriation of public resources.

She urged all stakeholders to play their role in the fight against corruption and lauded the county leadership for supporting the programme.

The commission has conducted similar outreach programmes in more than 15 counties since the establishment of counties and plans to eventually cover all the 47 counties.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)