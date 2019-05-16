IN PURSUIT OF JUSTICE

Willie Kimani murder: Court allows cop confession

• Justice Jessie Lessit also declined to release the accused on bail.

• The hearing will proceed on July 8.

The High Court has allowed the prosecution to use the confession of one of the suspects in the Willie Kimani murder case.

The defense had opposed the admission of the confession by the police informer Peter Ngugi who is among five accused with the murder of Kimani, his client and driver.

In her ruling, Justice Jessie Lessit ruled that the confession is admissible in court and was recorded within the law and can be used as evidence.

 

She also declined to release the accused on bail.

The four police officers had argued that the case had taken long to conclude and they should be granted bail.

However, Justice Lessit said that it was the accused who had delayed the case by having so many adjournments.

The hearing will proceed on July 8.

Judge Lesiit on February 18 ordered a trial within a trial to determine whether a 22-page confession allegedly attributed to Ngugi, would be used in the case.

The evidence is inculpatory in nature (attributes liability on the person making the statement). 

by ANNETTE WAMBULWA
News
16 May 2019 - 10:50

