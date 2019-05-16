Two arrested in Mombasa with elephant tusks weighing 9kgs

Two suspects in possession of elephant tusks weighing 9Kgs have been arrested by police detectives in Mwembe Tayari, Mombasa.

Ibrahim Samonali who is a foreigner and Japhet Muguni Bakari had put the nine tusks in a sack of maize.

The two are in lawful custody waiting to be arraigned.

Police have also confiscated trophies which they had and will be used as exhibits.

Last year, police arrested two individuals in Diani with elephant tusks worth Sh1.9 million.