Police raid Jared Otieno's home in fake gold probe

Police were last night looking for flamboyant businessman Jared Otieno over claims he swindled foreigners in a gold export business deal.
A continent of heavily armed policemen from the DCI raided Otieno’s palatial home in Karen but did not find him.
Police towed away luxurious cars and carted away documents in boxes and computers.
They then drove to his other home in Lavington but had not arrested Otieno by the time we went to press at 8pm.
It is understood Otieno is yet to occupy the house in Karen but he has been furnishing the residence worth Sh110 million. It is reported that he paid cash for it.
“We have information that Jared paid Sh110 cash for this house and we have found things in the house that belong to him,” said a police officer involved in the investigation.
It is not the first time Otieno has been linked to a fake gold scam.
On June 20, 2017, police arrested the businessman over claims he swindled foreigners in a gold export deal.
Senior principle magistrate Martha Mutuku allowed the request by police to detain him for seven more days to allow for completion of investigations.
The flashy businessman had been arrested for obtaining money by pretending to be in a position to export gold from Kenya to foreign countries.
He was allegedly arrested after several complaints to the police by four foreign nationals.
Otieno hit the headlines after his expensive traditional wedding in Meru. The ceremony was attended by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Meru’s Kiraitu Murungi and former cabinet minister Chris Obure.
Two months before the wedding, he had splurged Sh15 million in a pre-wedding party held at his rural home in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay county. The bride-to-be, Kendi, arrived in a chopper, while Otieno came in a convoy of 18 Range Rovers and a Porsche Cayenne.
Born in 1978, Otieno styles himself as the youngest businessman who successfully runs a multinational company. He claims to be the founder and CEO of Express Feeders Limited. He also claims to be the chairman board of directors of Express Feeders Group.
He is famous for spending Sh30 million to acquire a customised Porsche.