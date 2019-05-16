Police raid Jared Otieno's home in fake gold probe

Police were last night looking for flamboyant businessman Jared Otieno over claims he swindled foreigners in a gold export business deal.

A continent of heavily armed policemen from the DCI raided Otieno’s palatial home in Karen but did not find him.

Police towed away luxurious cars and carted away documents in boxes and computers.

They then drove to his other home in Lavington but had not arrested Otieno by the time we went to press at 8pm.

It is understood Otieno is yet to occupy the house in Karen but he has been furnishing the residence worth Sh110 million. It is reported that he paid cash for it.

“We have information that Jared paid Sh110 cash for this house and we have found things in the house that belong to him,” said a police officer involved in the investigation.

It is not the first time Otieno has been linked to a fake gold scam.

On June 20, 2017, police arrested the businessman over claims he swindled foreigners in a gold export deal.

Senior principle magistrate Martha Mutuku allowed the request by police to detain him for seven more days to allow for completion of investigations.