Oguna makes first public address as government spokesperson

New Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna on Thursday officially took office from his predecessor Erick Kiraithe.

Oguna said that he has officially resigned from the military as he focuses on his new assignment.

“I'm now retired from the military. You can now refer me as Rt. Colonel Cyrus Oguna,” he said.

Oguna has said the country has no choice but to embrace the growing digital economy.

He added that the Big Four Agenda will heavily rely on the digital economy.

Oguna said that the process of registering Kenyans under NIIMS will reduce identity theft and make financial and property transactions more secure.

He said that over 32 million Kenyans have so far registered in the ongoing Huduma Namba registration.

Oguna has asked those who are yet to be registered to do so, saying there will be no time extension.

He said the government has put in place mechanisms to ensure that Kenyans date is safe.

He said he will be having a press conference every Thursday on situations pertaining to government. He promised to reveal the information to the public.