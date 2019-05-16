CBC IMPLEMENTATION

Mutunga blasts Magoha over remarks on new curriculum

Kenya National Union of Teachers has been against CBC implementation citing lack of enough preparation.

• Knut has been against CBC implementation citing lack of enough preparation.

• Mutunga went further to add that Magoha was playing politics, asking him to go ahead and crush himself first before others. 

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has blasted Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha over his recent remarks on the implementation of the new curriculum.

While launching the National Curriculum Policy at KICD on Wednesday, Magoha said that he will not be stopped by anyone, including those who are trying to play political games in implementing the new curriculum.

"I don't play politics and will crush anybody who will play politics with the new curriculum."

 

His choice of words did not augur well with Mutunga, who criticised the CS over his remarks.

“And what in heaven’s name do you think you have done by this utterance? You are “playing politics.” GO AHEAD AND CRUSH THYSELF, THEN!,” Mutunga asked.

Knut on Thursday asked teachers to boycott the new curriculum and revert to the 8-4-4 system.

Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion termed the launch of the policy paper to guide implementation of the curriculum as "putting the cart before the horse".

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Sossion described Education CS George Magoha, who has been spearheading the competency-based curriculum, as arrogant and intolerant.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
16 May 2019 - 14:57

