FEMICIDE

Murang'a warder stabbed to death

The young warder failed to go to work on Tuesday, which aroused curiosity among her workmates before they found her dead

• Murang’a county commissioner Josphat Kinyua confirmed the warder was last seen on Monday night at a party she hosted in her house on Kiharu Estate

Probe into the murder has started and preliminary investigations at the murder scene indicate it may have been a love affair gone sour

Image: Alice Waithera

A 24-year-old prison warder was found dead in her rental house in Murang’a town yesterday morning.

Murang’a county commissioner Josphat Kinyua confirmed the warder was last seen on Monday night at a party she hosted in her house on Kiharu Estate.

Kinyua further said the young warder failed to go to work on Tuesday, which aroused curiosity among her workmates before they found her dead.

Kinyua said her body had stab wounds and was starting to decompose. Police suspect the murder may have occurred on Monday night.

“Her body had been stripped naked and laid on the bed, and a roll of bhang put in her mouth,” the county commissioner said, adding that her murderers may have been drug abusers.

Kinyua said a probe into the murder has started and preliminary investigations at the murder scene indicate it may have been a love affair gone sour.

by ALICE WAITHERA Correspondent, Murang'a
News
16 May 2019 - 00:00

