KOT complain as M-Pesa services go down

The M-Pesa platform experienced a 'technical fault' on Thursday evening with users being unable to transact.

Kenyans who took to Twitter to complain were informed the matter was being handled urgently.

Twitter user @bryan-emry complained about the malfunction and a customer care attendant replied on the Safaricom care handle saying the telco was aware of the fault and the issue was being handled as a matter of urgency.

@MokuaWisley said: "Good evening @SafaricomPLC @Safaricom_Care is MPESA DOWN? Cant send money."

@‏Ma3Route tweeted, "Better have plan B if you plan to use mpesa as it is currently down via @RGatandi."

@joramkioko said, "@Safaricom_Care I just bought 1K airtime from MPESA and no response..."

@wwaweru said, "@Safaricom_Care Team is there a delay in mpesa transactions. Waited for a response for almost 10-15mins."

Safaricom experienced a similar technical fault in December last year.

Users were unable to transact due to technical hitches affecting the database.

The company later apologised to customers, saying, "We regret to notify our customers and partners that M-Pesa services are currently unavailable due to a database degradation leading to loss of service. Our engineers are are working to restore services as soon as possible."