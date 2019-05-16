Knut directs teachers to boycott new curriculum

Knut has asked teachers to boycott the new curriculum and revert to the 8-4-4 system.

Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion termed the launch of the policy paper to guide implementation of the curriculum as "putting the cart before the horse".

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Sossion described Education CS George Magoha, who has been spearheading the competency-based curriculum, as arrogant and intolerant.

"I should tell Magoha that what he is pushing is dead on arrival. If you want war then we are ready to go full force," Sossion said.

"We hereby direct all our members to revert to teach using the outcome based curriculum and forget about the new curriculum."

The union official predicted the fall of the new curriculum and noted it was only a matter of when for its 'demise'.

"If we get it wrong, then we are going to destroy the lives of many children will be destroyed and we have to remain vigilant and bold when there are gaps," Sossion said.

The SG further claimed the rollout will benefit private schools as they have the financial muscle to propel the implementation.

"Private schools are eating from a big spoon and will benefit from the rollout of the new curriculum because they know public schools lack the infrastructure to implement it," he said.

The giant teachers union instead proposed the new curriculum be shelved until 2023-2024.

"We see very far the devil is in the details and we will not support a curriculum that will destroy the lives of children of 'Wanjiku'," Sossion said.

He said the union the CBC was meant to destroy the poor and they will fight it to the end.

Knut proposed that the CS be drawn from parliament who can be present at the floor of the House and be accountable to the people.