Kiereini to be cremated today in a private ceremony

Former Civil Service head Jeremiah Kiereini will be cremated today at a private function.

Kiereini died on Tuesday 14 in Nairobi aged 90. He was Kenya’s third Head of Civil Service born in 1929.

After retirement from the public service, Mr Kiereini transitioned into the private sector by being appointed Chairman of the Kenya Breweries Board (KBL) in 1988, a company he later transformed into the East African Breweries Limited.

Kiereini follows his son’s way who was cremated in April 2017.

His son had been found dead at his home in Karen.

Kiereini joins a growing list of notable Kenyans who have been cremated, including the late Prof.Wangari Mathai.