GOLD SCAM PROBE

Jared Otieno arrested in fake gold scam

In Summary

• Police towed away luxurious cars and carted away documents in boxes and computers.

Flamboyant businessman Jared Otieno in court./THE STAR
Police have arrested flamboyant businessman Jared Otieno over claims he swindled foreigners in a gold export business deal.

DCI George Kinoti told the Star on the phone that the suspect was arrested in his Karen home on Wednesday evening.

"He is part of a wider gang and we are still pursuing others. These people are harmful to the economy since they are selling what does not exist," he said.

 

"They have wreaked havoc on many people. This is a criminal enterprise and we are determined to dismantle it."

Kinoti said there will be more arrests in the next few days.

On Wednesday, a contingent of heavily armed policemen from the DCI raided Otieno’s palatial home in Karen but did not find him.

It is not the first time Otieno has been linked to a fake gold scam.

On June 20, 2017, police arrested the businessman over claims he swindled foreigners in a gold export deal.

Senior principal magistrate Martha Mutuku allowed the request by police to detain him for seven more days to allow for completion of investigations.

 

The flashy businessman had been arrested for obtaining money by pretending to be in a position to export gold from Kenya to foreign countries.

by NANCY AGUTU Senior Digital Reporter
News
16 May 2019 - 09:05

