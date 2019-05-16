Fake gold suspects to remain in custody for a week

The court has allowed the prosecution seven days to continue holding 15 people arrested with suspected fake gold.

In his ruling, senior principal magistrate Mutio Mayova said the added days would be reasonable for the police to conclude the investigations.

In an application made by the Director of Criminal Investigations sought the extension of detention period in order to establish the nationality of three of suspects.

The 15 people who were arrested on Monday at Kaputei Gardens in Kileleshwa with suspected fake gold stashed in 28 boxes following a tip off from members of the public.

According to the document, the DCI said they have not been able to ascertain Abouma Tamoua, Salim Ali Abubakar and Albert Likole Lokunda’s nationality.

The others are Philip Nahashon Naulu, Maxwel Oyuga Oduor, Tom Okoth, Peter Omondi Onyach, Jalang’o Abdala Okoth, Annangton Modishia, William Otieno Onyango, Gochi Otieno Paul, Michael Ochieng’, Cynthia Githinji, Joyce Akinyi and Faith Nzisa Nyamai.

DCI Dan Owino also said they want to analyse data records form their mobile phones, computers and laptops. He also said they intend to scrutinise bank details of the suspects.

“We also want to take a metal bar from the sample to confirm whether it’s genuine gold or not,” he said.

The investigating officers also said they need time to get the elimination prints to establish the suspect’s movements within the country and also check their criminal records.

Owino said the suspects were working with other associates, who are still at large, and the police are pursuing them.

DCI detectives on Monday raided the apartment in Nairobi and impounded the said fake gold and eight cars.

Other items were also recovered from the house which was guarded by the GSU officers.

The DCI said in a tweet that the vehicles and suspected fake gold was used to con members of the public.

Meanwhile, two foreigners were also arraigned before court and charged with obtaining money by false pretence amounting to Sh308, 500.

Mohammed Akabar Rashi alia Amit Gathi (Bulgarian) and Yulian Stankov Pentrov (Russian) are accused of defrauding a Saudi royal Laxmi Narian Jindal by pretending they could sell him 10 kilograms of gold on diverse dates between February 27, 2019 and April 27, 2019.

They was arrested by police at Lavington Mall before being taken to court before Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

The arrest comes days after DCI boss George Kinoti via his Twitter account urged embassies and high commissions to advise their nationals coming in for business.

"The gold scam has now reached alarming levels as unsuspecting foreign nationals are being swindled large amounts of money by fraudsters," he said.

“DCI attention has been drawn to an upsurge in criminal cases involving the procurement and sale of gold the country. The Gold Scam has now reached alarming levels as unsuspecting foreign nationals are being swindled large amounts of money by the fraudsters."