Why Kenyans are being conned in gold scams

Hundreds of Kenyans are falling to gold scam syndicates following their ignorance about how the precious metals business is run.

The scam is prevalent since a number of people seeking to buy the precious metal opt for underhand dealings to avert taxation.

The Chamber of Mines Chairman CP Mwangi said it was regrettable that most of those who have lost millions of shillings to the scammers did not follow the procedure set in the law.

He said gold has a ready market worldwide hence anyone purporting to sell to a buyer locally is just but out to defraud ill-informed citizens.

Mwangi cited a case of a tube purported to be gold from South Africa, which was circulated in Nairobi and of which some senior officials and bankers were conned.

The lobbyist said most of the con games involved the coating of metallic items such as iron and copper with brass, which most people pass off as gold.