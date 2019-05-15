Uhuru mourns death of CS Tobiko’s father

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family of Environment CS Keriako Tobiko following the death of his father Mzee Tobiko Ole Paloshe.

Paloshe passed away at the age of 94 years.

Uhuru described Paloshe as a respected patriarch who was not only a role model, but also a highly respected community leader.

The President eulogised Paloshe as a strong believer in the value of education who went against societal prejudices and misgivings to educate his children.

“Mzee Ole Paloshe was a communal leader with great foresight, he knew how to predict the future and that is why he decided to educate all his children, boys and girls, at a time of little societal regard for education," the President wrote.

“Mzee Ole Paloshe was a strong pillar to his family and a respected member of his community. In this hour of sorrow, I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives and friends,” he continued.

President Kenyatta prayed for God to give strength and courage to the family, friends and relatives of Paloshe.