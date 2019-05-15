Security heightened across the country during Ramadhan - IG

Security has been heightened across all the Mosques in the country during Ramadhan, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has said.

The IG through a statement said that the al Shabaab terror group has been targeting innocent worshippers gathered in the places of worship to carry out Jihadist attacks during the Holy Month.

Mutyambai said more police officers have been deployed for increased patrols throughout the month.

The public has been urged to remain more vigilant and report any suspicious movements to the police.

Security agencies have deployed officers around the areas of interests including the Kenya-Somalia border.

The IG said that the terror group had managed to carry out an attack during Ramadhan month in 2014, killing 150 worshippers in Lamu and Tana River counties.

The IG has also said that the militia had vowed to revenge the lives of over 50 Muslims who were killed in Christchurch Mosque attack in New Zealand.

He said the group's latest mission in Sri Lanka which left 300 people dead justified their oath to take revenge.