Ruto's critics in Rift Valley will fail

Our politics is region based. Where we come from is a major factor in our election decisions. What happens, therefore, is that if an influential figure with the likelihood of winning the presidency is vying from our region, our tribesmen and women never wake up to vote for an MCA or MP. They wake up to go and vote for their son or daughter gunning for the presidency. It happens in Kikuyu land, Nyanza and even Rift Valley. Candidates for MCA, MP, Senator or Governor from such a region are normally voted in by default.

We need everyone in Jubilee but politically speaking those claiming to be staging a rebellion against DP William Ruto in Rift Valley need the DP more than the DP needs them.

The likes of Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny has always told me that what he is doing is political suicide. So the rest of the so-called rebels might be doing it blindly, but Kutuny knows he is on a political suicide mission. If by chance their side wins, then he will be seen to have risked and sacrificed a lot.

Zedekiah Bundotich Kiprop (Buzeki) is a loser and even the few votes he got was because he was associated with the DP. For Tiaty MP Willaim Kamket, he is just Moi. He was financed by the Mois and he has to remain loyal. All these politicians are my friends. I know them. Kamket, at the right time, will shift. But for now he has to stick with Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

Moiben MP Silas Teren and the rest of the cabal, like Alfred Keter of Nandi Hills, have always been rebels and have never influenced any vote against the DP. They are only trying to create room for themselves. Some will be swallowed in the process.

Isaac Rutto and Zacheous Cheruyoit are insignificant in our political landscape at the moment. Where they are is a result of their dalliance or the lack of it with the DP. Ruto would be governor today had he supported the DP in 2017. Cheruiyot is an older generation Rift Valley politician who feels it ought to have been them occupying the position the DP occupies today. They find it difficult to support a new brand that has grown so fast, taken space they thought was their birthright.

They are just against the grain if they wish they can go ahead but they are burning their fingers. In the stock market, they are buying stock in a collapsing company. Some look naïve and doing it because of emotions. Unfortunately, there are no emotions in politics. Its all about calculation and looking for the interest of your constituency.

Kiharu MP spoke to the Star.