Raila heckling was planned, says Nyong'o

'They decided to embarrass the county guests. For this, I apologise,” Nyong'o said.

He said the county government will not be deterred from changing Kisumu's economy for the better "to please a few visionless people."

Nyong'o did not attend the event 'due to a pre-arranged trip to Denmark to negotiate the second phase of the Danish/Kenyan partnership on economy programmes involving counties."

Some of the hecklers carried placards ridiculing Raila's handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Residents said they were opposed to the project because there was no public participation.

Their spokesman Richard Odek said the land in question was held in trust of the community by the defunct County Council of Ahero. Their attempts to subdivide the land have failed.

They now want the land reverted to the community and title deeds issued.

Raila criticised the hecklers, saying some people were out to embarrass him and his entourage.