CONTRABAND

KRA unearths ethanol worth Sh15m imported as spaghetti

In Summary

• KRA said they noted some discrepancy leading to a physical inspection of the containers earlier.

• The consignment had been imported from the United Arab Emirates.

KRA unearthed the consignment of smuggled Ethanol declared as imported spaghetti at the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi.
Image: COURTESY

The consignment, imported from the United Arab Emirates, has a tax value of more than Sh15 million.

KRA Customs Commissioner Kevin Safari said the 57,600 litres of Ethanol had been neatly filled in 288 drums before loading in the four shipping containers.

 
 

"The containers imported by Erikan Holdings Limited had been masked with a total of 10,600 packages of spaghetti,” he said.

Safari said the ethanol was concealed in four-20 foot containers that had arrived at Kenya Ports Authority-operated depot last month.

He said KRA officers had successfully managed to identify and isolate the contraband Ethanol shipment.

Safari said the team noted some discrepancy leading to a physical inspection of the containers earlier on Wednesday.

Following the discovery, KRA officers in conjunction with the DCI have launched a probe against the importers and the clearing agent.

3 weeks ago
by NANCY AGUTU Senior Digital Reporter
15 May 2019 - 12:35

