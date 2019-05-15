KPA reshuffles top bosses

The Kenya Ports Authority on Wednesday announced major changes in its leadership, affecting 16 departments within the parastatal.

The changes which are almost similar to those done in March last year have seen managers transferred and others promoted.

KPA’s head of security Mariam Khamis has been moved to Nairobi Inland Container Depot as head of ICT (Information, Communication and Technology).

Her position will now be held by Tony Kibwana in an acting capacity.

Anthony Nyamancha, who was the procurement general manager, has been transferred to Kampala, Uganda as the new head of liaison markets.

Adza Dzengo is the new procurement general manager in an acting capacity.

William Tenay has been appointed the head of project development. Kennedy Nyaga is the Lamu port project manager and the head of inland container depot will be Peter Masinde.

Millicent Omollo is now the acting head of audit and risk while Fredrick Oyugi is the head of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) reconciliation at ICD Nairobi.

Acting head of management accounting is Onsesmus Ngumbao, Erick Kotut the acting head of ethics and integrity while Ali Mwinjika is the new principal procurement officer (purchasing and contracts).

Moses Sirgoi is the new acting principal procurement officer (tenders), Joseph Okhako principal officer ICD Kisumu while John Nyamosi will be redeployed.

Eveline Shigoli has been seconded to be the principal officer at Kenya Coast Guard Service.

KPA Managing Director Daniel Manduku confirmed the changes but could not comment further as he was in a meeting.

The changes come barely a month after senior KPA officials were grilled by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over the Sh40 billion tender of the construction of the Kipevu Oil Terminal.

EACC was investigating how the initial cost of the project rose from Sh12 billion to Sh40 billion.

