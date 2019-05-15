Finish projects before 2022, Savula tells governors

Lugari MP Ayub Savula has said governors should complete projects they initiated before 2022.

Savula said county and national governments should not start new projects but concentrate on completion of those already started.

“There is no need to start new projects everyday while other projects have stalled. This amounts to wastage of resources by starting projects that do not get completed,” he said.

The MP said incoming governors should not be made to inherit white elephants from their predecessors.

He said he had stopped initiation of new CDF projects in Lugari because he wants to ensure those already started are completed before he exits as MP in 2022.

Savula has declared he will contest for Kakamega governorship.

Deputy President William Ruto is expected in Likuyani constituency on Friday to launch tarmacking of the Turbo-Soyi road.

The DP has been in Western many times to launch projects, most of which have either not taken off or were started but stalled.

“If projects which were launched five years ago in Western have not been completed, why do you initiate fresh ones, only two financial years to an election?” he said.

Savula urged Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to carry out an audit of all projects started by the national and county governments to ascertain whether taxpayers received value for money.

“We need to know whether money that was meant for these projects was spent or not because so many projects were launched across the country but have since stalled,” he said on the phone yesterday.

Savula said leaders from Western will work with President Uhuru Kenyatta to realise development in the region.

But Likuyani MP Enoch Kibunguchy said that he will stick with the DP.

“I will back Savula to become Kakamega governor but will support DP Ruto’s bid because he is bringing development in my constituency,” he said.