Why Raila was heckled in his home turf

Opposition chief Raila Odinga who has become the face of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy projects for the first time encountered hostility in his political base.

Chaos broke out yesterday in Muhoroni, Kisumu county, when Raila stood up to speak about an industrial park the government wants to build in the area. The residents want compensation before the project takes off on their land.

Raila was heckled by angry residents some of whom carried placards ridiculing his handshake with Uhuru.

Upset by the turn of events, the former PM said some people were out to embarrass him and his entourage that included three Cabinet Secretaries.

The ugly encounter occurred when the ODM leader tried to articulate government policy, signaling his newfound influence within the Jubilee administration.

Raila announced that the journey to make Kisumu an economic zone had begun and will officially be launched by Uhuru and two other presidents from the region in three months.

“The government is on the right track. The President himself is very much behind this project and he says he wants to come here in August to do the launching of this project formally and we will invite President Museveni and also President Tshisekedi of DRC,” Raila told journalists

“It’s all systems go as we leave here.”

Raila, flanked by three Cabinet Secretaries in a clear show of his political might, flew to Kisumu to whip up support for the creation of a special economic zone.

He and his delegation toured many government projects in the city including the controversial Kenya Pipeline Oil jetty.

The visit came weeks after Uhuru and Raila failed to secure Sh368 billion funding from China to extend the standard gauge railway to Kisumu, heightening anxiety in the latter’s foremost political bastion.

Matters were worsened after Transport CS James Macharia announced that the upgrading of the old railway line will also bypass the lakeside city as the government preferred the Eldoret route which is less damaged.

Raila’s delegation was met with resistance at Ombeyi area in Muhoroni with residents demanding compensation from the government before the project kicks off.

It’s here that the government plans to establish a special economic zone by building an industrial park.

Residents claimed the 500 acre-parcel was their ancestral land which was given irregularly to Ahero municipal council after torrential rains pounded the region for months in the early 1980s.

They said displaced persons were moved to safer ground and years later the land was unprocedurally registered under the Ahero council.

Immediately the ODM leader was welcomed by Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili to address the residents, a section of the crowed began heckling in a bid to disrupt his speech.

Some carried placards, written “handshake is not for land grabbing” in a clear attack on his truce with President Kenyatta.

Raila tried to cool the crowed, saying some elements were out to embarrass him with his guests.

“The matter of land and compensation is a small issue that can be solved, if you don’t want the project it will be taken elsewhere by the government. How can I bring visitors here and you carry placards? Do you want to embarrass me?” Raila posed.

The former PM was accompanied by CSs Macharia (Transport), Peter Munya (Industrialization) and John Munyes (Petroleum and Mining CS).

The heckling immediately triggered a melee with a section of Raila’s backers landing on the protesters with blows as the former PM intervened for calm.

The hostility came as a surprise for a region where Raila has had fanatical following for nearly three decades since his father Jaramogi Odinga died in 1994.

Kisumu county was the epicenter of resistance against Uhuru’s controversial re-election and many civilians suffered casualties.

Some political analysts have said Raila’s political influence is waning, especially after his ODM Party lost the Ugenya and Embakasi South parliamentary by-elections.

But in a later press conference, the African Union Envoy on Infrastructure claimed the hecklers were organized and downplayed the incident as “minor”

Raila maintained the land belongs to the County Government of Kisumu and they have a genuine tittle deed.

“There will always be those kinds of characters around….But I really I want to urge the people to embrace development. We cannot develop without land. As I mentioned to the people, land is useless unless there is capital to develop it. To me I would ignore that particular minor incident,” he told journalists.

CS Munya said the government has already allocated funds for the industrial park and will move with speed to ensure water, electricity and other infrastructure is set up.

He said the project once complete will directly employ over 24,000 people and would turn Kisumu into what he termed as “textile and leather hub”.

"Development in this region will not be brought by talk but by action. As a government we are ready to begin soon after the technical team is done with their work. Kisumu can’t be left behind in such development projects," added Munya.

Raila maintained the SGR route to Kisumu has not been abandoned.

“We never failed in China. It's just a matter of sequencing. The SGR is going to go through Kisumu to Malaba to Kampala,”he explained.

Raila said the SGR from Naivasha will snake it ways through Narok, Bomet, Nyamira, Sondu and eventually to Kisumu.