Waititu asks 'crybaby' deputy for apology

Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro is a crybaby who is always in the media complaining about being sidelined, Governor Ferdinand Waititu has said.

The two have differed over the running of the county's affairs. Nyoro accuses Waititu of running a one-man show.

The governor said on Friday his deputy should apologise to him for failing to defend him over the controversial county audit report that was presented to the Senate recently.

“He is my deputy and I thought he would be the first person to come to my defence when I appeared before the Senate committee. But I was shocked to see him joining my political opponents to lynch me,” Waititu said.

The governor came under fire over a Sh2.5 billion expenditure that caused the Senate to order a special audit.

According to the county statement, Kiambu allocated Sh973 million for State House affairs (co-ordination of State House functions). The county also allocated Sh180 million to retired presidents and Sh591 million for state corporation advisory service.

Waititu scoffed at Nyoro’s claims that they never hold meetings to discuss county matters. He said they were not elected to sit in boardrooms.

“There’s no way we can be holding meetings everyday because Kiambu people elected us to serve them and not to sit in the offices,” Waititu said.

He spoke at the launch of the tarmacking of the seven-kilometre Juja-Juja Farm road.

Waititu dismissed claims by Bishop David Ngari, alias Gakuyo, that the latter funded his governor campaigns with money from his troubled Ekeza Sacco, which has been put under receivership.

Ngari, who owns Ekeza Sacco and Gakuyo Real Estate, said he pumped Sh400 million into the campaigns.

Ngari had expressed interest in the seat but stepped down and supported Waititu.

But the governor dismissed the claims and told Ngari to carry his own cross.

“Gakuyo should stop smearing other people’s names. He should tell the truth and refund the money he owes his sacco members if he is a man of God,” Waititu said.

Earlier, Kalimoni MCA Godfrey Mucheke, who had accompanied the governor, hinted that the county assembly may move to “discipline” Nyoro for not working with Waititu.

“He can resign if he doesn’t want to work with the governor," Mucheke said.

Nyoro recently said he cannot resign and will only do so if asked by Kiambu residents.

