Uhuru resurfaces, signs new drugs law

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday appeared in public for the first time since he returned from China two weeks ago.

He resurfaced at State House in Nairobi, where he signed into law two crucial bills that were approved by Parliament.

Uhuru assented to the Health Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018, and the Assumption of the Office of the County Governor Bill, 2018.

Pictures of the President signing the bills emerged yesterday morning. Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Solicitor General Ken Ogeto, majority leaders Kipchumba Murkomen (Senate) and Aden Duale (National Assembly) were present.

The Health Law was at the centre of contention with various medical professional entities opposing it, saying it would allow for the importation of counterfeit drugs.

Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya president Loius Machogu argued that the amendments would open floodgates for the importation of quacks and counterfeit medicines.

“The changes will open a window for profiteers to import drugs through unqualified people,” Machogu said.

The new Act will now see both pharmacists and pharmaceutical technicians registered under one board under the title pharmacy practitioners. The two cadres will also be graded under the same job group.

Assumption of the Office of County Governor Act stipulates the procedure for the preparation and swearing-in of governor-elect and the deputy.

A committee will be formed in every county to oversee smooth transition in devolved units. The committees will be headed by county secretary.

The bill, now an Act, was sponsored by Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi.

Earlier, State House spokesperson Kanze Dena reacted to Kenyans on Twitter who demanded to know the whereabouts of the President.

"The President is around, it doesn't mean that because he is not seen in public he is not there, he has an office where he goes every day, and he is working on several things,” Dena posted on Twitter yesterday morning.

State House, on its Twitter handle, said Uhuru attended a meeting with executives from Global Fund on May 3 and there was a statement about it.

For the past week, Kenyans on social media have been asking about Uhuru's whereabouts since his return from China two weeks ago. The President has not been seen in any public forum.