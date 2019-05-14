Senators form team to probe Sh38bn leased medical gear

Senators have formed an 11-member ad hoc committee to probe the controversial Sh38 billion medical equipment leased to counties under the Managed Equipment Services programme.

The team co-chaired by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula and Nominated Senator Mary Seneta will table its report in the House in 90 days.

Senators Sam Ongeri (Kisii), Christopher Langat (Bomet), Mohammed Faki (Mombasa), Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo), Petronilla Were (nominated) and Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu) will sit in the panel.

Other members are Mutula Kilonzo Jr (Makueni), Fredrick Outa (Kisumu) and Farhiya Ali (nominated).

Wetang'ula will table the names of committee members in the House this afternoon for approval before the panel begins work.

When senators resume sittings after a month-long break, approval of the committee members is among the businesses lined up in the order paper for transaction today.

The probe to unearth the mystery surrounding the programme since inception in 2015, comes in the wake of persistent protests by governors.

Governors in all the 47 counties have threatened to move to court to stop further deductions of their share revenue from the National Treasury to fund the programme.

They have complained that they were blackmailed and manipulated to accept the medical equipment and sign a leasing agreement that they never saw.

Two weeks ago the House unanimously voted to scrap the Sh6.2 billion allocated to the programme in the next financial year.

The vote followed an appeal by the Council of Governors to the senators to form a committee to unmask the mystery surrounding the agreement with a view to exposing the real faces behind the deal.