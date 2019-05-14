Police thwart petrol station robbery in Naivasha

Police in Naivasha thwarted a robbery at Shell petrol station along Moi South Lake road near Karagita estate on Monday morning.

The gang, which is said to have targeted weekend collection, raided the closed petrol station around 2am and rounded up the four guards on duty.

The suspects fled from the scene after their efforts to break into one of the offices became fruitless. Some of the thugs escaped with suspected gunshot wounds.

Witness Francis Kimani said one of the guards managed to escape and informed police officers from Karagita police post about the ongoing robbery.

“The officers rushed to the scene but the thugs managed to escape under the cover of darkness after failing to open the room where the cash had been kept,” he said.

Kimani added that the guards escaped with minor injuries adding that there was a possibility the suspects hailed from the nearby Karagita estate.

Earlier, police had raided the same estate and recovered bhang worth thousands of shillings from one of the dens.

During the raid, the officers arrested seven suspects including the owner of the home who is said to be a drug dealer in the estate.

Waithaka said the use of bhang had become the norm in the estate that is home to hundreds of flower farm workers.

“The officers recovered over 1,000 stones of bhang,” the witness said.

He praised police for the operation adding that there was an urgent need to address the issue of substance abuse in the estate.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru confirmed both incidents adding that they were seeking the thugs.

“We are following some leads over the attempted robbery while the seven suspects nabbed with the bhang will be arraigned in court facing various charges,” he said.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)