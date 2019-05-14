NTSA suspends sacco licence after bus accident

The National Transport and Safety Authority has suspended the operating licence of the sacco whose bus was involved in the Sunday night accident on Mwingi-Garissa road.

Grand Bus Service Sacco officials have also been asked to file a detailed report on the accident by May 14.

The authority further revoked the driving licences of truck driver Abdullahi Sugow and bus driver Osman Ali until the investigations are complete.

According to NTSA preliminary findings, the truck driver had not placed warning signs on the road to alert other motorists of the stalled vehicle.

The findings show the bus driver was not careful, considering the road is straight and flat.

The accident happened in Tula, 40km from Garissa town.

The bus, which was heading to Garissa from Nairobi rammed a stationary truck.

NTSA said 10 people died on the spot. Four others succumbed while being treated.