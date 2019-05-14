ROAD SAFETY

NTSA suspends sacco licence after bus accident

At least 14 people died after the Sunday night accident on the Mwingi-Garissa road

In Summary

• The findings indicate the bus driver drove without due care, considering the road is straight and flat

NTSA director general Francis Mejja.
CRASH: NTSA director general Francis Mejja.
Image: /FILE

The National Transport and Safety Authority has suspended the operating licence of the sacco whose bus was involved in the Sunday night accident on Mwingi-Garissa road.

Grand Bus Service Sacco officials have also been asked to file a detailed report on  the accident by May 14.

The authority further revoked the driving licences of truck driver Abdullahi Sugow and bus driver Osman Ali until the investigations are complete.

According to NTSA preliminary findings, the truck driver had not placed warning signs on the road to alert other motorists of the stalled vehicle.

The findings show the bus driver was not careful, considering the road is straight and flat.

The accident happened in Tula, 40km from Garissa town.

The bus, which was heading to Garissa from Nairobi rammed a stationary truck.

NTSA said 10 people died on the spot. Four others succumbed while being treated.

More:

At least 14 killed in Garissa-Nairobi road accident

Ten people died on the spot, four succumbed to injuries at the Garissa County Referral Hospital.
Counties
11 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
14 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Nema turns the heat on manufacturers over non-woven bags
    8m ago News

  2. Uhuru resurfaces, signs new drugs law
    8m ago News

  3. Youth most hit by road accidents, says NTSA
    8m ago News

  4. MPs hail award of uniform tenders to local firms
    8m ago News

  5. NTSA suspends sacco licence after bus accident
    8m ago News

Latest Videos