Majanja to represent judges and magistrates in JSC

High Court judge David Majanja has been gazetted as a member of the Judicial Service Commission and will now replace judge Aggrey Muchelule.

Muchelule’s five-year term serving on the JSC as the male representative for judges and magistrates ended on April 4.

Majanja, who was the only one who applied for the position after nomination forms were sent to all of the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association members by email on January 23, was subsequently elected as its male representative.

The other members of JSC are Chief Justice David Maraga, his deputy Philomena Mwilu, appeal judge Mohammed Warsame, magistrate Emily Ominde, lawyer Mercy Deche, lawyer Macharia Njeru, Prof Olive Mugenda, Patrick Gichohi and Felix Kosgey.

Majanja was appointed a high court judge on August 23, 2011.

He was educated at the Hill School, in Eldoret and the Alliance High School.

Judge Majanja studied law at the University of Nairobi and holds a Master of Laws in International Trade and Investment Law in Africa from the University of Pretoria.

He worked for Mohammed and Muigai Advocates and Onyango and Ohaga Advocates before founding Majanja Luseno and Company Advocates in 2007.

Judge Majanja will be joined on the JSC by Law Society of Kenya male representative and former IPOA boss Macharia Njeru.