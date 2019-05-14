Last-minute Kenyans queue to register for Huduma Namba

There have been long queues at Huduma Namba centres countrywide as Kenyans rush to beat the deadline for registration.

On Monday, the government said it would not extend registration time and warned that those who fail to register might face difficulties accessing services.

Residents of Kisumu county turned up at Kenyatta Sports Ground in large numbers before 6am to register.

Many urged the government to extend registration time.

The situation was similar in Kwale, where locals were at the centers before 6am, which is the opening time.

Nairobi centres also had a huge turn up as long queues at Westlands Arcade built by at 6am.

The situation in West Pokot, was, however different as some of the locals are still in Uganda after crossing the border to look for pasture to their cattle.

Addressing the press, Governor John Lonyangapuo said there is a need for the government to consider adding more time in order to accommodate those who are not in the country.

Registration closes on Saturday, May 18.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said Huduma Namba registration centres will remain open for extended hours - 6am to 6pm - to allow more Kenyans to register.

The government said 31 million Kenyans have been captured on NIIMS and the target is 40 million.