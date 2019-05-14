Koinange's widow accuses stepdaughter of illegal land transfer

Former Cabinet minister Mbiyu Koinange’s widow has accused her stepdaughter of transferring 88 acres of the family's estate to her name.

Eddah Mbiyu said a portion of the estate's main property, known as Closeburn Estate, was transferred to Lennah Wanjiku without the consent of other beneficiaries.

The court also heard that the lastborn of the late Koinange has on two other occasions transferred and registered properties in her favour.

“It's imperative that the said entries are cancelled and the land reverted to the estate as the said transfers constitute intermeddling,” Eddah's lawyer Paul Muite told Justice Aggrey Muchelule.

He, however, noted that there were transactions in respect to Closeburn estate done through court sanctions and there were no contestations as all beneficiaries agreed to them.

The transactions include 260 acres sold by the administrators to Aga Khan Group; 100 acres sold to Centum Investments Limited and three acres to Karura Community Chapel.

Eddah wants the court to suspend the distribution of assets pending the hearing and determination of her application and for the Chief Land Registrar to be enjoined in the proceedings.

Also sought is an order prohibiting Wanjiku from selling, transferring or dealing with excised portions of the Closeburn Estate.

In response, Wanjiku said Eddah had not come to the court with "clean hands", but to purposely divert and delay the expeditious distribution of her father's estate as directed by the Court of Appeal.

“There is nothing new in the application filed by Eddah as the information she claims to have discovered was well within her knowledge all along and she cannot claim ignorance of the developments in respect to Closeburn Estate, Nairobi,” she said.

Eddah said the Registrar of Land has not acted, nor given reasons why in writing, on her request to withdraw the entries.

Her application was supported by other administrators, including David Njunu Koinange, David Waiganjo Koinange and Margaret Njeri, as well as other beneficiaries of the estate.

Closeburn Estate (LR No 22/2) is registered under Koinange's name and is currently under administration pending distribution by the court.

