Court orders deputy registrar to visit US couple Mazzoncinis' baby to confirm whereabouts

The court has issued orders to have baby Kiano visited by the deputy registrar to confirm his whereabouts.

This is after the Attorney General filed a response to an application made by Kiano’s foster parents - Matt and Daisy Mazzoncini - to have the child produced in court.

The Mazzoncinis are Americans.

In the response, the AG, confirmed the police took Kiano and placed him under the care of the Child Welfare Society of Kenya.

The application had been slated for hearing on Thursday last week, but failed to proceed owing to Justice Luka Kimaru's absence.

The Mazzoncinis sued the Children Welfare Society of Kenya, the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General, accusing them of abducting the minor from their residence in Westlands on April 5.

They claimed the three had refused to disclose Kiano's whereabouts.

In the response, the AG claimed investigations by the police indicate that the child is not unwell as claimed by the Mazzoncinis.

The AG said no medication is being administered to the child, who has been under special treatment.

The affidavit sworn by chief inspector Benard Barasa, claims that the child was taken because he was ‘insecure’ where he was.

The deputy registrar accompanied by lawyers from both parties will visit the child on Wednesday at 2pm.