Court orders deputy registrar to visit US couple Mazzoncinis' baby to confirm whereabouts

In Summary

• AG confirmed the police took Kiano and placed him under the care of the Child Welfare Society of Kenya.

• AG says investigations by the police indicate that the child is not unwell as claimed by the Mazzoncinis.

Daisy and Matthew Mazzoncini
Image: VICTOR IMBOTO

The court has issued orders to have baby Kiano visited by the deputy registrar to confirm his whereabouts.

This is after the Attorney General filed a response to an application made by Kiano’s foster parents -  Matt and Daisy Mazzoncini - to have the child produced in court.

The Mazzoncinis are Americans.

In the response, the AG, confirmed the police took Kiano and placed him under the care of the Child Welfare Society of Kenya.

The application had been slated for hearing on Thursday last week, but failed to proceed owing to Justice Luka Kimaru's absence. 

The Mazzoncinis sued the Children Welfare Society of Kenya, the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General,  accusing them of abducting the minor from their residence in Westlands on April 5.

They claimed the three had refused to disclose Kiano's whereabouts.

In the response, the AG claimed investigations by the police indicate that the child is not unwell as claimed by the Mazzoncinis.

The AG said no medication is being administered to the child, who has been under special treatment.

The affidavit sworn by chief inspector Benard Barasa, claims that the child was taken because he was ‘insecure’ where he was.

The deputy registrar accompanied by lawyers from both parties will visit the child on Wednesday at 2pm.

Mazzoncinis' child safe, say DCI officers

The DCI sources claim the child is safe under a special care.
News
1 week ago

Mazzoncini child case pushed to Tuesday

American guardians applied to have the child produced in court.
News
4 days ago

Kenya-based US couple wants DCI to produce child in court

Kenya-based US couple found child in plastic bag, spent Sh1 million on medication
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by AKELLO ODENYO
News
14 May 2019 - 13:09

Most Popular

  1. Last-minute Kenyans queue to register for Huduma Namba
    1h ago News

  2. Deputy registrar to visit US couple Mazzoncinis' baby
    2h ago News

  3. Twitter shares users location data with third party
    2h ago News

  4. Police shoot dead Nakuru gangster
    3h ago News

  5. Low-dose aspirin increases risk of bleeding in the skull
    3h ago Health

Latest Videos