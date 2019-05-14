Corruption isn't fought in a day, cautions clergyman

• Archbishop says politicians should be allowed to contribute to church but only after service, should not be allowed to speak politics.
• He says no corrupt person will enter heaven.
Redeemed Gospel Church archbishop Arthur Kitonga has cautioned Kenyans to be patient as the government fights corruption.
Kitonga said corruption cannot be wiped in a day as he called for prayers for the Head of State.
President Uhuru Kenyatta, the archbishop said, seems to be committed in the fight against corruption.
“But corruption is deep-rooted and Kenyans should not expect that it will be eliminated today or tomorrow. The church should, therefore, support the President and pray for him,” Kitonga said yesterday.
He said people involved in corruption do so stealthily while others are powerful and wealthy and use their money through bribery to fight back.
However, the clergyman said seeking God’s intervention by the church as the President continues with the fight is the surest way of ensuring that the war is won.
“We are praying to God that corruption is wiped during the tenure of President Uhuru as he seems to have been given the vision by God.
“His victory in fighting it will also make it possible for as many Kenyans to go to heaven. This is because no one who is corrupt will see heaven,” he said.
On politics in churches, the archbishop said politicians should be welcome in the church to pray and give donations and offerings but should not be allowed to politick.
The archbishop also said church harambees should be done after the church service, not in the middle of the service.
He said church leaders should guide politicians accordingly on what to do because allowing them to use the pulpit to politick can "bring a curse in the country".
“The church is a very holy place where people go to worship and know God and people should not take politics there.”
Kitonga spoke in Kamakwa in the outskirts of Nyeri town when he distributed over 2,000 Bibles to county preachers.
He is targeting to distribute over 10,000 Bibles countrywide to encourage preachers to be in the forefront to pray for the country and unite Kenyans.
The Bibles are a donation from Jimmy Swaggart Ministries.
Bishop Erastus Njoroge of Foursquare Gospel Church said politicians also belong to the church and cannot be prevented from giving offerings.
“I encourage them to come but the only thing I would encourage our pastors and bishops is that they should not bring politics in church,” he said.
He said, however, that they should contribute according to their ability but with a clear motive.
(Edited by R.Wamochie)