Corruption isn't fought in a day, cautions clergyman

Redeemed Gospel Church archbishop Arthur Kitonga has cautioned Kenyans to be patient as the government fights corruption.

Kitonga said corruption cannot be wiped in a day as he called for prayers for the Head of State.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, the archbishop said, seems to be committed in the fight against corruption.

“But corruption is deep-rooted and Kenyans should not expect that it will be eliminated today or tomorrow. The church should, therefore, support the President and pray for him,” Kitonga said yesterday.

He said people involved in corruption do so stealthily while others are powerful and wealthy and use their money through bribery to fight back.

However, the clergyman said seeking God’s intervention by the church as the President continues with the fight is the surest way of ensuring that the war is won.

“We are praying to God that corruption is wiped during the tenure of President Uhuru as he seems to have been given the vision by God.

“His victory in fighting it will also make it possible for as many Kenyans to go to heaven. This is because no one who is corrupt will see heaven,” he said.

On politics in churches, the archbishop said politicians should be welcome in the church to pray and give donations and offerings but should not be allowed to politick.

The archbishop also said church harambees should be done after the church service, not in the middle of the service.