Cops seize expired rice, sugar repackaged in Kariobangi

Police raided a godown in Kariobangi South, Nairobi, on Tuesday where expired rice and sugar were being repackaged.

Three suspects were busted repackaging the expired rice from the sacks branded as 'Amar' and 'Day to Day' into new sacks branded 'Red Rose' and 'Pick-Cock'.

A businessman escaped, but his three employees were arrested.

KEBS officials and public health officers who accompanied the police have taken samples for testing.

It was further revealed that the businessman has been repacking rice, sugar and popcorns in new bags showing reviewed manufacturing and expiry dates.

Brazilian sugar repackaged as Ndhiwa Sukari was seized in the building.

Last year, police arrested two people who were repackaging expired wheat flour in Dandora, Nairobi.

Joyce Nyambura and Samuel Kamau were found with several bales of expired Exe, Dola, and Golden wheat flours.