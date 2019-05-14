Awiti skips Senate committee meeting over 'health issues'

Homa Bay governor Cyprian Awiti on Tuesday failed to show up before the Senate Committee on Public Accounts and Investment.

The committee is chaired by Senator Moses Kajwang'.

Awiti was supposed to answer questions on the audit report for the financial year 2017-18.

He wrote to the committee saying he would not appear due to health-related issues.

Awiti was to answer to various issues including the stalled Sh3.8 billion hospital project and the general state of Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital.

His Migori counterpart Okoth Obado appeared before the Senate committee on Monday and was put to task to explain why his county has no fire engine.

Obado accused the committee of being biased.

He appeared before the committee despite protests from the Council of Governors, which has asked the Senate to suspend the sittings until the technical committee formed concludes its findings.

Kajwang’ told the CoG to allow them carry out their work without interference.

The Council of Governors denied claims that some counties have been budgeting for State House activities as indicated by IFMIS in the recent Auditor General’s report on county expenditure.

Obado said CoG chairman Wycliffe Oparanya had told him to boycott the meeting.