'A Polished patriot', Uhuru mourns Jeremiah Kiereini

Uhuru described Kiereini as a towering reform minded public servant and patriotic Kenyan who served his country with distinction.

"Kiereini remains an important part of Kenya's public service history because of his many achievements," he said.

“He was a polished patriot and loyal Kenyan who served this country with dedication as a public servant for over 30 years rising through the ranks to the position of Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet."

Uhuru pointed out that there were many reforms Kiereini initiated while at the helm of the civil service.

“Indeed his sterling performance gave us the foundation upon which the successes we are witnessing in the sector today are anchored," Uhuru said.

After retirement from the public service, Kiereini transitioned into the private sector by being appointed Chairman of the Kenya Breweries Board in 1988, a company he later transformed into the East African Breweries Limited.

The late Kiereini served on the boards of several companies including Unga Group Limited, CMC Holdings, CFC Stanbic, Heritage Insurance and CFC Life among others.

Uhuru prayed to God to give the family the comfort and fortitude at this difficult period of mourning.