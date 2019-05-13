Why cleaning Nairobi River is not a walk in the park

It will take up to five years to clean the Nairobi River if funds and collaboration between state agencies were assured, the Star has learnt.

The river is heavily polluted. Increased industrialisation, rapid population growth, mushrooming slums and scarce water resources continue to create major environmental problems for the river.

A team of national and county leaders was formed in April last year to ensure the regeneration of Nairobi. It is co-chaired by Governor Mike Sonko and Tourism CS Najib Balala.

According to its work plan, garbage will be cleared from all 85 electoral wards in Nairobi within 30 days and a clean-up of Nairobi River would follow.

But the team has found the going tough in its efforts to return the river to its lost glory. The first of its hurdles has been raising enough funds for the job.

In March, Environment CS Keriako Tobiko said lack of funds was putting the ambitious plan in jeopardy as only Sh110 million had been allocated to the programme.

City Hall has allocated Sh330 million to the programme under the second supplementary budget of the 2018-19 financial year.

The money will be spent on the regeneration of roads in Eastlands and cleaning the river.

“The first thing we see when we sit with these two agencies is the budgetary allocation. We are optimistic about what we have seen. In three to five years, Nairobi will be covered by sewer,” Nema director general Godfrey Wahungu said.

More alarming, however, is how industrial waste and effluent from slums have affected the river. It is choking from raw sewage and industrial waste.