Soldier kills colleague, commits suicide

Security authorities are investigating a bizarre incident that led to the death of two Kenya Defence Forces officers at the Kenya Navy Mtongwe Base, Likoni on Sunday.

While details on the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two Navy officers are scarce, reports indicate that one officer only identified as Kibet attacked a colleague identified as Kimutai, snatched his G3 rifle and shot him thrice, killing him instantly in the 3am incident.

A few moments later he turned the gun on himself. He later succumbed to the self-inflicted injuries while undergoing treatment at the Kenya Navy sickbay.

Police officers from Inuka Police Station who visited the scene declined to comment on the matter.

The incidence has been recorded at the station as OB 6/12/5/2019.

The bodies were moved to the Coast General Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Last month, Likoni Police Station deputy OCS shot dead a woman at a bar before killing himself using his pistol.

Reports say that the top cop was in a relationship with the woman who was also allegedly seeing another KDF officer.

(Edited by O. Owino)