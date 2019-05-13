Oduol to vie for Alego -Usonga MP in 2022

Flamboyant politician William Oduol has declared he will vie for the Alego-Usonga parliamentary seat in 2022.

Oduol has shelved his Siaya governor bid after losing two consecutive races to incumbent Cornel Rasanga.

“I can as well vie for the governor slot or the deputy governor apart from the MP slot,” added Oduol to ululations from mourners.

The politician spoke on Saturday during the burial of Elizabeth Olwanda, wife to the late Oluoch Olwanda, the first mayor of Siaya.

Oduol, who was recently appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as the director of Lake Victoria South Water Services Board, said he will use the position to influence the supply of erratic commodity in the region.

“I will do the infrastructural part of it while the county will do the distribution,” he said. Sh 60Million has been allocated for the project that will be finished in three years.

He asked the incumbent MP Sam Atandi not to sabotage his projects on the grounds that he was out to dislodge him in the next elections.

Atandi who was in attendance dismissed Oduol’s assertions claiming that the politician was seeking cheap political mileage in the guise of promising to provide water.

The MP said water distribution is a function of the devolved governments, adding that allocation of funds and budget making is done by the National Assembly.

Atandi described Oduol as a junior officer who benefitted from the handshake between Uhuru and Raila Odinga.

“Oduol should know that the infrastructural development in the region was Raila’s efforts,” he said.

The burial was attended by former Alego-Usonga MP Sammy Weya, former mayor Orwenjo Umidha and politician Netto Adhola.

Netto who vied in Rarieda and lost to Otiende Amollo said he will be in the race in 2022.