NLC staff resist transfer, say it's witch hunt

Trouble continues to bedevil the National Land Commission months after its inaugural commissioners' term expired.

Acting CEO Kabale Tache in a May 8 internal memo directed all staff who had been transferred to report to their new stations without fail.

But speaking to the Star in confidence, some of the affected staff said they will stay put arguing the process being used is unfairly targeting them.

“I hereby direct that all staff transferred must report to their new stations as communicated through the transfer letters and that all controlling officers must release or accept transfer staff accordingly,” Tache said a memo copied to all directors and managers at the institution.

“Further I wish to inform you that my office in conjunction with that of human resources will soon form a transfers and appeals committee to consider all transfer appeals and to deal with each case on its own merit. All appeals are to be channelled to my office through your respective controlling officers,” she added.

Those affected told the Star trouble begun when the acting CEO on the advice of acting deputy CEO Francis Bor tried to sack them unprocedurally.