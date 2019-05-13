NLC staff resist transfer, say it's witch hunt

• Those affected say trouble begun when acting CEO on the advice of acting deputy CEO Francis Bor tried to sack them unprocedurally.
• Some of the affected staff say they will stay put, arguing the process being used is unfairly targeting them.
Trouble continues to bedevil the National Land Commission months after its inaugural commissioners' term expired.
Acting CEO Kabale Tache in a May 8 internal memo directed all staff who had been transferred to report to their new stations without fail.
But speaking to the Star in confidence, some of the affected staff said they will stay put arguing the process being used is unfairly targeting them.
“I hereby direct that all staff transferred must report to their new stations as communicated through the transfer letters and that all controlling officers must release or accept transfer staff accordingly,” Tache said a memo copied to all directors and managers at the institution.
“Further I wish to inform you that my office in conjunction with that of human resources will soon form a transfers and appeals committee to consider all transfer appeals and to deal with each case on its own merit. All appeals are to be channelled to my office through your respective controlling officers,” she added.
Those affected told the Star trouble begun when the acting CEO on the advice of acting deputy CEO Francis Bor tried to sack them unprocedurally.
“They have been scheming to come up with a new structure that will render us redundant and see us laid off. They went to the Public Service Commission but were turned down as they had no authority to take such decision as they are only in an acting capacity,” a source told the Star.
“Angry that their attempts to cut down county coordinators from the current 47 to seven and do away with some directorate staff had been rejected, they have come back with another ploy to settle scores, which is transfers,” another added.
They said the transfers are witchhunt and affect over 200 people.
“We are being targeted because we are seen as those who are unfriendly to those who installed them. We are seen as a thorn in their flesh because we ask questions,” another affected staff said, adding that the transfers are not aimed at improving service delivery but to punish them and are being carried out without following the laid down procedures.
They called for reforms in the NLC secretariat starting with human resources and finance directorates for the commission to become functional.