Mudavadi meets Kibaki allies, raises Sh69m for priests' house

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi met former President Mwai Kibaki close associates at a Nairobi hotel during which Sh69 million was raised to build a home for retired priests in Murang’a diocese

The function was attended by the clergy, business leaders, professionals and politicians.

“The clergy house is meant for the retired clergy. It will be near Murang'a town at the cathedral,” Murang’a Bishop James Wainana told the congregation.

The team promised to work with him on "building the nation and uniting Kenyans".

Wainana and the chairman of the Diocese Development Committee and immediate former Equity Bank chairman Peter Munga coordinated the two-hour meeting.

Other guests included Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, his Narok counterpart Samuel Tunai, Building Bridges Initiative secretary Waithaka Karau and former Sasini managing director Stephen Maina Githiga.

The meeting comes a month after Mudavadi held another meeting in Thika, where he hosted traders from the region. The traders led by Alfred Wanyoike included exporters, retailers, manufacturers, transporters, microfinance operators, sacco leaders and property owners.

Those who attended told the Star that the former deputy prime minister challenged elected leaders from Mount Kenya to come up with a development authority to push for investments in the region as well as create business and employment opportunities.

“We are looking at creating more investments and enhancing the welfare of our people,” Musalia said.

“All the other regions have a development authority and I want to see Mt Kenya Development Authority to strengthen the region's investment capacity.”

Musalia also challenged the Church to lead in the fight against corruption and bad governance.

“The Church is the moral compass of our society and should never abandon that position. We as laymen who have been given positions of responsibility must be guided by morals,” he said.

“I want to call upon Kenyans to reflect on these issues as you seek to profess alternative views.”

The diocese has more than 100 priests serving in Kirinyaga and Murang'a counties. It also has 47 parishes and two mission hospitals.