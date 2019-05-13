MCAs condemn Kisumu KMTC students for 'disrespecting' Nyong'0

Kisumu MCAs have condemned disruption of the planned launch of a cancer centre by Kenya Medical Training College students, Kisumu branch, on Friday.

Led by Nyalenda B MCA Joseph Opiyo Olale, the MCAs stated the project was one of its kinds in the region and should be supported.

The students stormed the venue and pulled down tents.

Olale said the cancer centre that was inaugurated by Governor Anyang' Nyong’o was to provide space for the students to carry out their practicals as well as internship programmes.

The MCA said such actions are detrimental to Kisumu county growth and development.

Olale issued a 48 hours ultimatum to the medical college principal to offer an apology to Governor Nyong’o for the interference caused by the students.

Failure to which, Olale said, a massive demonstration will be staged to compel the college to show respect to the governor.

He also asked the police to institute investigations into the actions of the students and bring those culpable to book.

The students are opposed to the construction of the cancer centre because it sits on a parcel they claim ownership. They stormed the venue of the groundbreaking ceremony, accusing the county government of attempting to grab the institution's land.

They said they have a map that indicates the land belongs to the institution.

The Sh350 million cancer centre first phase is expected to be completed within two years to ease pressure on Kenyatta National Hospital, which has been offering radiotherapy to cancer patients across the country.