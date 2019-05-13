Keep off Jubilee affairs, DP Ruto warns critics

• Ruto says Jubilee interested only in delivering pledges to Kenyans.
• The DP has vowed to continue supporting churches
Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Opposition to keep off Jubilee affairs, dismissing its leaders' fashion of politics as retrogressive.
The DP said some leaders were exporting their wrangling and deception to Jubilee, "a party of gentlemen who always keep their word", and committed to fulfilling the promises they made to Kenyans.
"If you are used to conning people in parties and deceit in your agreements with fellow leaders, do not export those bad manners to our political party.
“If you cannot keep your word, a written agreement, with fellow leaders, how can you keep a verbal promise to the people of Kenya?” Ruto asked.
He was emphatic that "as members of Jubilee we keep our word to leaders and to the citizens of the Republic of Kenya. That is why we are implementing every pledge that we made to the people of Kenya.”
The DP spoke yesterday in Kakuma town, Turkana County, where he attended an interdenominational church service and funds drive in aid of more than 30 churches.
Ruto’s statement comes after ODM leader Raila Odinga's criticism of leaders who claim they’re owed a political debt by certain parts of the country.
The DP said the Jubilee administration will work with all leaders to confront the challenges faced by Kenyans.
“As Jubilee, we have agreed to shun outdated politics that thrives on divisions and tribalism. Today’s politics is about uniting the people of Kenya and plan the country’s development together,” he said.
He was accompanied by Petroleum and Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes, Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, MPs Daniel Nanok (Turkana West), James Lomenen (Turkana South), Geoffrey Omuse (Teso South) and Patrick Munene (Igamba Ngombe) and Turkana senator Malachy Ekal.
Ruto’s sentiments were echoed by Ekal, who said Jubilee had initiated programmes that have set the county on the right track.
“I am happy you have come to do things that will enhance development in Turkana,” Ekal said.
He cited the construction of Aro Teachers Training College in Turkana South and the launch of Turkana East Technical Training Institute that will transform the once marginalised region.
Munyes asked the government to allow the leadership of Turkana to plan for the development of the county.
“We do not want the budget of Turkana County to be planned in Nairobi by those who do not understand the problems of Turkana.”
Munene said Jubilee members will support President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto to deliver the party’s promises.
Lomenen dismissed those pushing for constitutional amendments, saying they were only motivated by greed for power after losing many elections.
He said there is nothing wrong with the Constitution. “The problem is those who keep losing elections. They keep changing the constitution every time because they lose elections.”
The leaders said they will not shy away from supporting the church. They said the Church will be built by Christians because the government does not provide funds for their construction.
Ruto asked the Church to ignore those who politicise its affairs.
“I want to encourage the Church not to listen to those making noise; it is not something new. Even Paul the apostle went through the same. he was even taken to prison for doing the work of God.”
Nanok said they will always stand with the Church.