Keep off Jubilee affairs, DP Ruto warns critics

Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Opposition to keep off Jubilee affairs, dismissing its leaders' fashion of politics as retrogressive.

The DP said some leaders were exporting their wrangling and deception to Jubilee, "a party of gentlemen who always keep their word", and committed to fulfilling the promises they made to Kenyans.

"If you are used to conning people in parties and deceit in your agreements with fellow leaders, do not export those bad manners to our political party.

“If you cannot keep your word, a written agreement, with fellow leaders, how can you keep a verbal promise to the people of Kenya?” Ruto asked.

He was emphatic that "as members of Jubilee we keep our word to leaders and to the citizens of the Republic of Kenya. That is why we are implementing every pledge that we made to the people of Kenya.”

The DP spoke yesterday in Kakuma town, Turkana County, where he attended an interdenominational church service and funds drive in aid of more than 30 churches.

Ruto’s statement comes after ODM leader Raila Odinga's criticism of leaders who claim they’re owed a political debt by certain parts of the country.

The DP said the Jubilee administration will work with all leaders to confront the challenges faced by Kenyans.

“As Jubilee, we have agreed to shun outdated politics that thrives on divisions and tribalism. Today’s politics is about uniting the people of Kenya and plan the country’s development together,” he said.

He was accompanied by Petroleum and Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes, Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, MPs Daniel Nanok (Turkana West), James Lomenen (Turkana South), Geoffrey Omuse (Teso South) and Patrick Munene (Igamba Ngombe) and Turkana senator Malachy Ekal.